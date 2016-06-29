Beautiful Word Wall Cards for the month of August with a Nature, Camping and Outdoors theme!
This is the Spanish Version of this set.
The following 27 words are included in this packet:
1. agosto (August)
2. las vacaciones (vacation)
3. explorar (to explore)
4. Hace calor. (It’s hot.)
5. Hace sol. (It’s sunny.)
6. la tienda de campaña (tent)
7. la fogata (campfire)
8. la montaña (mountain)
9. el bombón (marshmallow)
10. la mochila (backpack)
11. la linterna (flashlight)
12. la brújula (compass)
13. el / la guardabosques (ranger)
14. la cantimplora (canteen)
15. las botas (boots)
16. el saco de dormir (sleeping bag)
17. la guitarra (guitar)
18. cantar (sing)
19. el lago (lake)
20. la canoa (canoe)
21. nadar (to swim)
22. el bosque (forest)
23. el árbol (tree)
24. el girasol (sunflower)
25. la ardilla (squirrel)
26. ir de camping (to go camping)
27. el oso (bear)
