The following 27 words are included in this packet:
1. agosto (August)
2. las vacaciones (vacation)
3. explorar (to explore)
4. Hace calor. (It’s hot.)
5. Hace sol. (It’s sunny.)
6. la tienda de campaña (tent)
7. la fogata (campfire)
8. la montaña (mountain)
9. el bombón (marshmallow)
10. la mochila (backpack)
11. la linterna (flashlight)
12. la brújula (compass)
13. el / la guardabosques (ranger)
14. la cantimplora (canteen)
15. las botas (boots)
16. el saco de dormir (sleeping bag)
17. la guitarra (guitar)
18. cantar (sing)
19. el lago (lake)
20. la canoa (canoe)
21. nadar (to swim)
22. el bosque (forest)
23. el árbol (tree)
24. el girasol (sunflower)
25. la ardilla (squirrel)
26. ir de camping (to go camping)
27. el oso (bear)

