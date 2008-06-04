Autism_Awareness_for_Students

Free
4.414 customer reviews
Downloaded 5120 times
Viewed 13137 times
SEN//PSHE/Autism. Workpack covering the aspects of autism, in a child friendly manner, for those who have a diagnosis related to the autism spectrum.
Created: Jun 4, 2008
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
unbrandedcow
Autism Awareness Peer Support Pack
Power Point presentation and student workpack/activities about the positive aspects of autism and how to be a better friend to someone who has autism.
unbrandedcow
Comic Strip Conversations
Information and practical ideas for using comic strip conversations with students who have autism/communication difficulties.
unbrandedcow
The Big A Me, Myself & Autism
Student booklet about autism.
