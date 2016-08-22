Autism_Writing-Checklist_UPDATED

This Writing Checklist is a visual support to help students with Autism Spectrum Disorder to do self-correction. The Writing Checklist is divided into tasks that focus on one section of correction at a time.



Print and cut out the checklist. Glue each task on a separate sheet of black paper. Laminate and punch each of the cards in one of the top corners. Then slide all of the cards onto a book ring. Finally, clasp the book ring shut tight.



***Canadian Spelling