This Writing Checklist is a visual support to help students with Autism Spectrum Disorder to do self-correction. The Writing Checklist is divided into tasks that focus on one section of correction at a time.

Print and cut out the checklist. Glue each task on a separate sheet of black paper. Laminate and punch each of the cards in one of the top corners. Then slide all of the cards onto a book ring. Finally, clasp the book ring shut tight.

***Canadian Spelling

  • Autism_Writing-Checklist_UPDATED.pdf

Created: Aug 22, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Resource for Parents/Carers

pdf, 1 MB

Autism_Writing-Checklist_UPDATED

