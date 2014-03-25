In this CK-12 resource we look at how various factors affect the cost of resources.
About this resource
Info
Created: Mar 25, 2014
Other resources by this author
CK-12
Static Electricity and Static Discharge
What static electricity and static discharge are, and how lightning occurs
- (5)
- FREE
TES PICKS
CK-12
Plant Roots
In this resource from CK-12 we look at the structure, function, and growth of roots.
- (2)
- FREE
TES PICKS
CK-12
Structure of Bones
In this resource from CK-12 we look at the cells and tissues that make up bones.
- (3)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
BUNDLE
bbojangles
Development Dynamics - GCSE Geography 9-1 2016
A full scheme of work with fully resourced lessons to deliver Edexcel/ Pearson's new 2016 GCSE Geography B specification on Development Dynamics. C...
- 18 Resources
- $14.09
fishybubbles
Understanding efficiency and specialisation
Economics Y6 lesson (also suitable for LKS3). Activity in which children package 'gems' in a factory, observing one another work as tables to see h...
- (0)
- $5.63
BUNDLE
pompey_rich
Homework booklets
Geography topics with added SMSC, literacy and numeracy
- 14 Resources
- $43.95
New resources
BUNDLE
bbojangles
Development Dynamics - GCSE Geography 9-1 2016
A full scheme of work with fully resourced lessons to deliver Edexcel/ Pearson's new 2016 GCSE Geography B specification on Development Dynamics. C...
- 18 Resources
- $14.09
CK-12
Availability of Natural Resources
In this CK-12 resource we look at how various factors affect the cost of resources.
- (1)
- FREE
playwithdolls
World Trade Game
Suitable for Key Stage Three and above. Fantastic resource which teaches about interdependence and global trade amongst countries. From National Ge...
- (5)
- FREE
Updated resources
BUNDLE
filip_kokotovic
Understanding Key Aspects of Sustainable Development
This bundle includes three resources that help a student grasp the concept of sustainable development. The key resources are understanding the impa...
- 3 Resources
- $12.68
BUNDLE
pompey_rich
Homework booklets
Geography topics with added SMSC, literacy and numeracy
- 14 Resources
- $43.95
fishybubbles
Understanding efficiency and specialisation
Economics Y6 lesson (also suitable for LKS3). Activity in which children package 'gems' in a factory, observing one another work as tables to see h...
- (0)
- $5.63