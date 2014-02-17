Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 142 times
In this video by the Zoological Society of London we watch some special footage courtesy of Steve Harris of a great tit showing signs of avian pox. The public are being asked to report sightings of garden birds riddled with lesions as scientists reveal that avian pox is spreading across the UK.
Avian pox has been recorded in bird species such as house sparrows and wood pigeons for a number of years, but its recent emergence in great tits is causing real concern as the birds develop more severe symptoms of the disease.
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 142 times
About this resource
Info
Created: Feb 17, 2014
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Other resources by this author
TES PICKS
ZoologicalSocietyOfLondon
Walk in woodland habitat (KS2 – Year 6)
A pack form ZSL for self-guided activity exploring micro-habitats and invertebrates along the beautiful Woodland Walk in London Zoo
- (2)
- FREE
ZoologicalSocietyOfLondon
Walk in woodland habitat (KS1 – Year 2)
A pack from ZSL for self-guided activity exploring habitats and invertebrates along the beautiful Woodland Walk in London Zoo.
- (2)
- FREE
ZoologicalSocietyOfLondon
Wolf feed
Video presentation from the Zoological Society of London.
- (1)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
barclayfox
Adaptations in animals and plants - worksheets with answers.
Get a free resource! Purchase this resource, leave a review and choose another Barclayfox resource (to the same value) for free! Simply email your ...
- (1)
- $2.82
SALE
Scuttscience
Book 1-3: Memorable and Engaging Demonstrations and Investigations for Science Teachers
The book is designed to support new and existing science teachers. It put together a number of old and new ways to inspire students and engage them...
- (5)
- 15% off$28.16$23.94
BUNDLE SALE
dukulajayasinghe1
Ultimate Resource Bundle
Contains all the documents for sale in my shop! From Key stage 3 to AL!!!! Psychology (CIE) Online classes (Self study and Tutor method) https://ca...
- 16 Resources
- 10% off$30.29$27.26
New resources
choralsongster
Minibeast riddle matching cards
A simple minibeast riddle powerpoint. Print out 2 or 4 to a page as reading and matching cards. Spider, frog, butterfly, slug, snail, bee, milliped...
- (1)
- $4.23
TES PICKS
ljcreate
Virtual Microscope
The Virtual Microscope from LJ Create is a simulation of a real microscope that can be demonstrated in class. You can demonstrate all the main func...
- (14)
- FREE
stevespanglerscience
Science Experiment: Growing Bacteria
Get your own kit to grow bacteria here http://www.stevespanglerscience.com/p... Growing bacteria experiment. We saw Steve Spangler running around t...
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
SALE
StartEducation
Visuals. 30 Images of Fungi for Inspiration. ART
30 high quality images of fungi to support Art and science lessons. This resource should save lots of time collecting your own images. Ideal as vis...
- (0)
- 10% off$2.82$2.54
BUNDLE SALE
dukulajayasinghe1
Ultimate Resource Bundle
Contains all the documents for sale in my shop! From Key stage 3 to AL!!!! Psychology (CIE) Online classes (Self study and Tutor method) https://ca...
- 16 Resources
- 10% off$30.29$27.26
barclayfox
Adaptations in animals and plants - worksheets with answers.
Get a free resource! Purchase this resource, leave a review and choose another Barclayfox resource (to the same value) for free! Simply email your ...
- (1)
- $2.82