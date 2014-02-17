In this video by the Zoological Society of London we watch some special footage courtesy of Steve Harris of a great tit showing signs of avian pox. The public are being asked to report sightings of garden birds riddled with lesions as scientists reveal that avian pox is spreading across the UK.

Avian pox has been recorded in bird species such as house sparrows and wood pigeons for a number of years, but its recent emergence in great tits is causing real concern as the birds develop more severe symptoms of the disease.