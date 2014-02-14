In this video by the Zoological Society of London we look at the youngest member of ZSL Whipsnade Zoo's elephant herd, as he put his best foot forward taking part in his first official walkabout. Pint sized Scott joined in the elephants&' daily adventure, which includes a two and a half mile walk around the Zoo, taking in spectacular views across the Aylesbury Vale from the top of the Chiltern Downs.

