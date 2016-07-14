Get students excited to come back to school! I used these activities for my 7th and 8th grade social studies class. However they are good for any subject.



First day of school-Get kids engaged and excited!

This PowerPoint outline will get your students excited for learning during the upcoming year! It provides help with introducing yourself, classroom procedures and preparing students to get pumped for the upcoming school year! There are interactive games, a video, icebreaking activities and team building projects that will help students collaborate and learn about each other.

Teaching Duration-2 days

Inspiring Students to make goals! Powerpoint and reflection-

This bundle will inspire students to reach their goals! Included is a PowerPoint with videos and a plethora of critical thinking questions. Also included is an interactive 2.5 page worksheet that helps students examine and reflect what goals they need to have for a successful future. This is not a lecture!

Teaching Duration-1 day



Who is the greatest Superhero Project-

Students will research, explain and present who they believe is the greatest Sup hero/Supervillain of all time. Great back to school activity to get your class engaged and excited for the upcoming school year! Comes with 7 questions and website resources for students to find information.

Total Pages-2

Teaching Duration-3 Days



Desert Island- Why is government and law important?

For this interactive group project, students will examine why government and laws are important to creating a functioning society. Students will use critical thinking skills to answers questions why government is important and well as watch videos on examples of anarchy. Students will also participate in a two day project in which they will establish their own laws for a fictional country.

Total Pages

5

Teaching Duration-2 days