Back to School has never been so fun with this set of meaningful activities to get to know your students. By popular demand, the Middle School Back to School bundle includes:
- Back to School 6th Grade Reflections
- Back to School 7th Grade Reflections
- Back to School 8th Grade Reflections
- Guess Who: Back to School Activity for Middle and High School Students
This set of engaging back to school activities gives you a quick cheat sheet for you to get to know students filled out by them. Then select one of the three art projects where students create a reflection of themselves. Put all the art projects together on the bulletin board and you have a community made up of individuals. It's pretty spectacular to see.
This purchase is for one teacher only. This resource is not to be shared with colleagues or used by an entire grade level, school, or district without purchasing the proper number of licenses. If you are interested in a site license, please contact me for a quote at docrunning@kulikuli.net. This resource may not be uploaded to the internet in any form, including classroom/personal websites or network drives.
Created: Jul 5, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
