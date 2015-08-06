This packet contains the same resources as my back to school activity pack but it's NATURE THEMED! Back to school season will be here before we know it! I compiled some awesome activities, ice breakers, and MORE into this packet. Help your first few days go more smoothly with this bundle. Have a great start to the school year!
Included in this 25+ page packet are:
*Graphic organizers
-First Day Feelings
-Getting to know your classmates
-Your teacher
-First Day Portrait
-Math problems
-AND MORE!
*Games
-Find a Classmate
-Word Searches
*Icebreaker/project
-Decorate a butterfly!
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 6, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
