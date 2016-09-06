Try this fun Getting-to-Know-You activity for Back to School All. It's an All About Me Graphic Organizer. This is a great way to learn your students’ names at the beginning of the year, and your students will love making their special graphic organizer about themselves. Make enough copies for everyone in your class. Card Stock is best. Take photos of your students and attach them to the center of the graphic organizer. Your students can then fill it out with their best attributes, family, friends, interests, etc. There is a Character Traits list included so students can have a reference for their writing.

These make a great display, but don’t stop there. You can have students present them to the class, create a writing assignment based on their graphic organizer, use them to create lessons based on their interests.

You can do this activity as a whole group, giving an example to the class of your own personal graphic organizer to introduce your students to who you are. You can also have them complete them in groups or use them in centers.

