Back-to-School BUNDLE for Secondary CIVICS (U.S. Government)
This BUNDLE includes the following:
• 25-slide PowerPoint: Course Syllabus & Course Introduction
• Student Handout: Course Syllabus
• 37-slide PowerPoint: CIVICS Pre-Test (review game to gain prior knowledge)
• 12-slide PowerPoint: 11 Rules You Will Not Learn in School
• Interactive Student Notebook
• Cooperative Groups Student Responsibilities and Procedures
ALL ITEMS CAN BE REVISED!
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 6, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
TES PICKS
ChalkDustDiva
Great Depression - Stock Market Simulation Game (U.S. History)
Stock Market Simulation Game (U.S. History) This is a great fun and interactive game to play with your secondary U.S. History students when studyin...
- (1)
- $6.00
TES PICKS
ChalkDustDiva
Invention Group Project (commercial & advertisement) The Industrial Revolution
Invention Group Project (commercial & advertisement) The Industrial Revolution Your students will LOVE this entertaining project. Students will...
- (1)
- $4.00
TES PICKS
ChalkDustDiva
Constitution Scavenger Hunt Activity (American Government)
Constitution Scavenger Hunt Activity (American Government) Your secondary civics/U.S. Government students will be engaged in this fun and interacti...
- (1)
- $5.00
Popular paid resources
BUNDLE
EC_Resources
Citizenship: Government
Different Types of Government Bundle. Made for KS4 but easily adapted. Suitable for Citizenship drop down days, Citizenship lessons (each lesson is...
- 5 Resources
- $6.90
BUNDLE
laumorrow
Outstanding Assembly Bundle
Included in this bundle is a selection of 20 outstanding assemblies. These are well resourced, well planned and well prepared and ready to deliver....
- 20 Resources
- $21.13
EC_Resources
Communism and Capitalism
1x hour PP, worksheets, clips, well differentiated and easily adapted. Suitable as an introduction to Communism, Capitalism and a shorter introduct...
- (5)
- $4.23
New resources
landoflearning
Trump - Newspaper article focusing on Trump's views on immigration with 12 comprehension questions
An interesting and extremely informative newspaper article, which concentrates on Trump's views on immigration, accompanied by 12 comprehension que...
- (2)
- $2.82
EGraham-Hyde
Introduction to Democracy
This lesson introduces the definitions of democracy and looks at the importance of democracy too. It has a full lesson/lecture on the PowerPoint an...
- (1)
- $4.23
georgiaperry
Pressure groups USA
An excellent workbook that takes students through pressure groups in the USA. Looks at all aspects of the AQA specification including comparisons w...
- (1)
- $4.23
Updated resources
BUNDLE
laumorrow
Outstanding Assembly Bundle
Included in this bundle is a selection of 20 outstanding assemblies. These are well resourced, well planned and well prepared and ready to deliver....
- 20 Resources
- $21.13
Roy_Huggins
Card Sort: The Glorious Revolution in 1688
This outstanding resource is designed to get students decide what the causes and consequences of the Glorious Revolution. It is suitable for the fu...
- (0)
- $4.23
Roy_Huggins
OCR GCSE History: America Land of the Free? Hispanic and Native American Civil Rights 1945 - 1975
This outstanding resource has been tried and tested over a number of years and has played a significant role in helping to improve not only results...
- (0)
- FREE