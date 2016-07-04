BACK-to-SCHOOL Essentials for Secondary U.S. History

This purchase includes everything you will need for the first week of your secondary U.S. History class:
• 19-slide PowerPoint: Course Syllabus (Editable)
• Student Handout: Course Syllabus(Editable)
• 11-slide PowerPoint: U.S. History Introduction(Editable)
• 28-slide PowerPoint: U.S. History Pre-Test (review game to gain prior knowledge) (Editable)
• 12-slide PowerPoint: 11 Rules You Will Not Learn in School(Editable)

$8.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • cover.JPG
  • TES-Back-to-School-Bundle-U.S..zip

About this resource

Info

Created: Jul 4, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Project/Activity

JPG, 49 KB

cover

Presentation

zip, 15 MB

TES-Back-to-School-Bundle-U.S.

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades