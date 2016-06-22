PRODUCT DESCRIPTION



Back to School No Prep Common Core Literacy is a packet of ten different worksheets featuring a fun back to school theme focusing on grammar and more. You can use one worksheet per day as a warm up to your daily language arts classroom lesson. This packet is designed to meet the level of a beginning kindergarten student who is becoming familiar with the common core standards for kindergarten.



The common core standards that are covered in this packet:

K.L (Conventions of Standard English)

K.L.1

K.L.2

K.L.3

K.L.4

K.L.5

K.L.6



Check out Quick Common Core Literacy Bundle - The Complete Set (kindergarten) which includes this booklet and 9 others and comes with a 25% discount.



All graphics are original and created by myself.



Thanks for stopping by my store,

Yvonne Crawford

Total Pages 15

Answer Key N/A

Teaching Duration N/A

