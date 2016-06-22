PRODUCT DESCRIPTION
Back to School No Prep Common Core Literacy is a packet of ten different worksheets featuring a fun back to school theme focusing on grammar and more. You can use one worksheet per day as a warm up to your daily language arts classroom lesson. This packet is designed to meet the level of a beginning kindergarten student who is becoming familiar with the common core standards for kindergarten.
The common core standards that are covered in this packet:
K.L (Conventions of Standard English)
K.L.1
K.L.2
K.L.3
K.L.4
K.L.5
K.L.6
Total Pages 15
Answer Key N/A
Teaching Duration N/A
About this resource
Info
Created: Jun 22, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
