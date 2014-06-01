Great set of start - of- term resources to get pupils thinking and talking about their favourite books, as well as celebrating their participation in the Summer Reading Challenge at their local library. Worksheets, display posters, lesson plans and top tips.

Free

DownloadSave for later
  • Lesson Plan 1 - Our Favourite Books.docx
  • Lesson Plan 2 - Authors.docx
  • Lesson Plan 3 - Illustrators.docx
  • Lesson Plan 4 - Mythical Mazes.docx
  • 10 Top Tips.docx
  • Display posters .pdf
  • Guide to Lesson Plans.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Jun 1, 2014

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Activity

docx, 2 MB

Lesson Plan 1 - Our Favourite Books

Activity

docx, 1 MB

Lesson Plan 2 - Authors

Activity

docx, 974 KB

Lesson Plan 3 - Illustrators

Report a problem

This resource is designed for UK teachers. View US version .

Categories & Grades