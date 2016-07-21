Get organized and stay organized! Organization is the KEY to running a successful classroom. This resources will guide your classroom set up! It includes binder labels, homework systems, and teacher organization tools that are critical for setting up a stellar classroom!
All forms are included in both PDF and an editable powerpoint version!
Forms included:
- chevron border binder covers and spine labels (8 colors)
- full page chevron binder covers and spine labels (12 colors)
- colored polka dot circle binder covers and spine labels (15 colors)
- business bulletin board labels
- morning time headings
- homework folder setup
- word wall headings
- computer password table
- 3 teacher to-do lists (weekly, monthly, & quarterly)
- worksheet organization binder covers and labels for 37 categories
