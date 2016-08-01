This packet contains a range of hands-on materials, games, and worksheets to work on initial blend sounds. You can use these activities to work on the articulation, reading, and spelling of blend words in a fun and engaging way! Product contains a few Wh-question (digraphs) intermixed with blends.
This packet contains:
2 hands-on activities
14 different worksheets
3 Anchor Charts
"I have, Who had" Game
Bingo - with 10 boards
US Standards addressed:
CCSS.ELA-Literacy.RF.1.2.c
Isolate and pronounce initial, medial vowel, and final sounds (phonemes) in spoken single-syllable words.
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 1, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Visual Rubrics for Preschool and Kindergarten
- (0)
- $4.50
Cupcake Activities for Preschool and Kindergarten
- (0)
- $5.50
Science File Folder Activities for Preschool and Kindergarten
- (0)
- $6.50
Popular paid resources
Phonics Screening Check 30 page Revision
- (29)
- $7.04
Phonics: Phonics Blend SW
- (4)
- $2.82
Phonics: Phonics Blend SM
- (4)
- $2.82
New resources
Artificial Intelligence
- (1)
- FREE
Using Colons and Semi-Colons!
- (2)
- $4.23
Plague warning given: The Black Death spreads in Madagascar
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Phonics: Phonics Screening Vol 16 Generator and Word Sort
- (1)
- $3.52
Phonics: Phonics Screening Vol 15 Generator and Word Sort
- (1)
- $3.52
Phonics: Phonics Screening Vol 14 Generator and Word Sort
- (1)
- $3.52