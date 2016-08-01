This packet contains a range of hands-on materials, games, and worksheets to work on initial blend sounds. You can use these activities to work on the articulation, reading, and spelling of blend words in a fun and engaging way! Product contains a few Wh-question (digraphs) intermixed with blends.



This packet contains:

2 hands-on activities

14 different worksheets

3 Anchor Charts

"I have, Who had" Game

Bingo - with 10 boards





US Standards addressed:

CCSS.ELA-Literacy.RF.1.2.c

Isolate and pronounce initial, medial vowel, and final sounds (phonemes) in spoken single-syllable words.