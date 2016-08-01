This packet contains a range of hands-on materials, games, and worksheets to work on initial blend sounds. You can use these activities to work on the articulation, reading, and spelling of blend words in a fun and engaging way! Product contains a few Wh-question (digraphs) intermixed with blends.

This packet contains:
2 hands-on activities
14 different worksheets
3 Anchor Charts
"I have, Who had" Game
Bingo - with 10 boards


US Standards addressed:
CCSS.ELA-Literacy.RF.1.2.c
Isolate and pronounce initial, medial vowel, and final sounds (phonemes) in spoken single-syllable words.

$4.50

Buy nowSave for later
  • 1.png
  • 2.png
  • 3.png
  • 4.png
  • baking-up-blends--First-grade.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 1, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Project/Activity

png, 776 KB

1

Project/Activity

png, 102 KB

2

Project/Activity

png, 546 KB

3

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades