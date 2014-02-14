In this video by the Zoological Society of London we watch the adorable baby penguins Bamm-Bamm and Pebbles, who are being hand-reared by keepers at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo after being abandoned by their mother.

Free

Go to filesSave for later

About this resource

Info

Created: Feb 14, 2014

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Report a problem

Categories & Grades