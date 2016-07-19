This is an 10 piece, high resolution clip art set of puffy, colorful banners that can be used for anytime of the year!

Clipart OK for small commercial/TES products!

Colors:
Light Gray
Gray
Blue
Purple (lavender)
Light Green
Magenta
Yellow
Orange
Green
Light Blue

$2.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • Preview.png
  • BannersClipArt.zip

About this resource

Info

Created: Jul 19, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

png, 435 KB

Preview

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

zip, 286 KB

BannersClipArt

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades