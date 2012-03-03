Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 2 times
Color and label the pictures related to Barbados.
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 2 times
About this resource
Info
Created: Mar 3, 2012
Updated: Aug 19, 2015
This resource is designed for US teachers. View UK version .
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
lbrowne
Olympic Games 2012 Powerpoint
A powerpoint presentation introducing the London Olympics, mascots, motto, emblem and the events taking part within it.
- (72)
- FREE
TES PICKS
lbrowne
Changes: New Beginnings power point
A colourful animated powerpoint aimed at discussing transition with pupils who are moving on to new classes or schools.
- (27)
- FREE
lbrowne
World Cup KS1 Powerpoint
A powerpoint aimed at discussion around the World Cup encouraging pupils to write. The slides can be printed off and made into a workbook. Activiti...
- (14)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
Jonmayhew1234
MOCK TRIAL: STUDENTS PROTESTING AT SCHOOL: FIRST AMENDMENT ISSUE
This is a guided mock trial that looks at the right to protest based on the first Amendment of the Constitution. The basic story of this mock trial...
- (0)
- $3.00
mikedean
The News Quiz 12th - 19th March 2018 SCIENCE WEEK SPECIAL Form Tutor Time Topical Events
13 topical questions of the past week’s news, across the UK and the world. This week’s one is a Science Week Special, where the topical questions a...
- (0)
- $4.23
EC_Resources
British Values: British Values Display
British Values Posters, covering the four themes of: Rule of Law, Mutual Tolerance and Respect, Democracy and Government and Individual Liberty. No...
- (6)
- $2.82
New resources
joecauldwell
Current Affairs Form Time Activity - YouTube Controversy
An engaging current affairs activity with videos, questions and a debate. New topical activity uploaded weekly! Please email me at josephcauldwell@...
- (1)
- FREE
joecauldwell
Current Affairs Form Time Activity - Brexit Breakthrough
An engaging current affairs activity with videos, questions and a debate. New topical activity uploaded weekly! Please email me at josephcauldwell@...
- (2)
- FREE
joecauldwell
Current Affairs Form Time Activity - Mugabe's Resignation in Zimbabwe
An engaging current affairs activity with videos, questions and a debate. New topical activity uploaded weekly! Please email me at josephcauldwell@...
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
mikedean
The News Quiz 12th - 19th March 2018 SCIENCE WEEK SPECIAL Form Tutor Time Topical Events
13 topical questions of the past week’s news, across the UK and the world. This week’s one is a Science Week Special, where the topical questions a...
- (0)
- $4.23
thinky
Social Action Planner
Ideal for schools and youth groups supporting children and young people to make a positive contribution to their local community. ‘Social action’ i...
- (0)
- $4.23
Jonmayhew1234
MOCK TRIAL: STUDENTS PROTESTING AT SCHOOL: FIRST AMENDMENT ISSUE
This is a guided mock trial that looks at the right to protest based on the first Amendment of the Constitution. The basic story of this mock trial...
- (0)
- $3.00