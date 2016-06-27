Hypothesis is an assumption about the distribution of a random variable. Thus, a statistical test of a hypothesis is a procedure in which a sample is used to find out whether one can accept the hypothesis; that is believe that it is true or whether , one should reject it, that is believe that it is false.
In summary, hypothesis testing is a Theory of decisions: accept the true, reject the false!
