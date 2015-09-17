A glossary of useful terms and features/devices for students to sue when exploring non-literary texts in English
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
redtoad
The Rogue Guide to Teaching Overseas
If are a UK-trained teacher either considering teaching overseas in international schools or already ‘living the dream’ then ask yourself the follo...
- (0)
- $7.04
TES PICKS
redtoad
Essays by George Orwell_Lesson Bundle and Essay Pack
Intended for Part 3 of IB English Language and Literature but the files are in Word Docs so the contents can be edited to suit your needs. 10 struc...
- (1)
- $5.00
redtoad
IB English Language and Literature Paper 1 revision pack
A pack (intended for independent study) for preparing students for Paper 1 of the IB English Language and Literature course
- (1)
- $4.23
Popular paid resources
Sazo123
Harry Potter Comprehension
An activity to revise and test students understanding of a story. Using Harry Potter allows the students to connect to a well known text. ***The ex...
- (17)
- $4.23
TandLGuru
When We Two Parted - Lord Byron - Comprehension Activities Booklet!
This 16-page resource booklet contains a wide range of challenging and engaging comprehension activities for use throughout the reading of Lord Byr...
- (0)
- $2.82
TES PICKS
KS2History
Y6 Reading: KS2 SATS Revision
This is the ultimate revision tool for the Y6 Reading SATS test! Get ready for the 2018 KS2 reading assessments with this SATS Question Generator! ...
- (8)
- $4.23
New resources
TandLGuru
Great Expectations: Pip and Estella!
This engaging and informative lesson enables students to make detailed and precise interpretations of the character of the introduction and develop...
- (1)
- $4.23
TandLGuru
Great Expectations: Abel Magwitch and 19th Century Justice!
This engaging and informative lesson enables students to make detailed and precise interpretations of the character of Abel Magwitch in Great Expec...
- (1)
- $4.23
TandLGuru
Using Colons and Semi-Colons!
This interesting and engaging lesson enables students to know what colons and semi-colons are and when they should be used, to understand the effec...
- (2)
- $4.23
Updated resources
Lead_Practitioner
The Sign of Four - Chapter Four
We take a look at Chapter Four of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s classic Victorian detective story The Sign of Four and explore the character of Thaddeus...
- (0)
- $4.23
jemakinsman
Fishing for connectives display
This colourful under-the-sea themed display includes 30 different connectives grouped by their uses: To put ideas in order. To add evidence. To add...
- (0)
- FREE
coleraineboy
A KS3 Unit of Work on Travel Writing
This unit includes a full programme of study on Travel Writing for KS3. Includes persuasive language, creative tasks, 21st century skills, ICT and ...
- (0)
- $8.45