In this video from the BBC we see Gordon Buchanan investigate basking sharks off his home island of Mull.

The best chance to get up close to the sharks is to be as unobtrusive as possible. This gentle giant of the ocean is certainly huge, but it is completely harmless to humans, and by using a kayak, Gordon manages to get really close - so close that the shark actually brushes against his boat

Free

Go to filesSave for later

About this resource

Info

Created: Mar 6, 2014

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Report a problem

Categories & Grades