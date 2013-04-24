Free
An interactive about entrepreneurial skill and understanding the life of Benjamin Gott, a Victorian cloth buyer who became a manufacturer. The development of his business made him a millionaire and is an example of the growth of the factory system.
Created: Apr 24, 2013
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
