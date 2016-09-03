Be-the-Change

Gandhi’s grandson, Arun Gandhi lived in the Sevagram ashram in India
where his grandfather lived for two years. Arun had the benefit to hear his
grandfather speak to thousands of people. Arun learned a great deal how he
could change for the benefit of people and the world. This book includes the
lessons and vows Arun learned under the guidance and wisdom of Gandhi’s
“passive non-violence.” Students will reflect upon themselves and “vow” to
make themselves change in specific “passive non-violent” ways to benefit
their classmates and themselves. They will write an essay and sign a pledge.
