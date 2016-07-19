AR Level: 1.3



"The one that started it all! The wildly popular series began with this comics-style story about a bear, a backpack full of underwear, and his pick of the perfect pair—tight, white, and "dy-no-mite!" Bear in Underwear has gone on to star in activity, board, and other picture book adventures."



This is a 3 page PDF that includes:

- A cover page

- One 10 word vocabulary list worksheet

- One extension activity worksheet



These Reading worksheet sets are designed to introduce students to 10 new vocabulary words that they'll encounter when reading the book. You could either study these as a class or assign them independently. The vocabulary list could also serve as a weekly spelling list. The students are asked to either write out the words several times or, if they are capable enough, write a few sentences using them.



The activity worksheet is done after reading the book. These sheets include an extension question that leads the students into a deeper connection with the book. The questions are meant to be fun and require students to either think of the story in some new way or to relate the story to their personal life.