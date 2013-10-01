Potter’s fascination with animals and plants began long before her literary career. Even as a child, Potter observed, probed, and sketched the world around her. When she and her brother found a dead fox, she skinned it and boiled off the tissue so she could examine the skeleton.

As an adult, Potter’s rigorous study of the natural world made her the first person in Britain, and one of the first in the world, to understand that lichens are made up of two organisms that work symbiotically, algae and fungi.