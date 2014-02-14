In this video by the Zoological Society of London we look at some striking tropical fish, Bangaii Cardinalfish, found only in the reefs of the Bangaii Islands in Sulawesi, Indonesia. They are taken from the wild for the aquarium trade but in an unsustainable manner and are thus endangered with more than 87% of the population lost since 1994.

