Beginning Sounds Clip Cards for letters A-Z. Early readers practice letter-sound correspondence.



An engaging game for preschool, PreK, Kindergarten, and 1st grade back to school review. Use in centers, guided reading groups, as morning work, an activity for early finishers, in a home-school activity bags, for tutor activities, and/or assessments.



Students use a clothespin to clip the letter for the pictures beginning sound. Words are printed, with a blank line representing the missing sound, to eliminate confusion of what the pictures are.



CONTENTS

Directions

26 Beginning Sounds Clip Cards. (Full color) 4 on a page.

1 Title Card for labeling when storing

Directions