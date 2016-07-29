These Beowulf journal prompts contain writing tasks for all three levels of writing. They are excellent to use as warm-up/ bell-ringer tasks at the beginning of class periods or as more developed writing assignments. They also lend themselves to small group and/or whole class discussions.

This listing is included in my MEGA BEOWULF BUNDLE with 25 lessons and activities plus answer keys! You can find the ENTIRE BUNDLE in our store, sold separately.

Free

DownloadSave for later
  • Beowulf-Journal-Prompts---Bespoke-ELA.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Jul 29, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Project/Activity

pdf, 487 KB

Beowulf-Journal-Prompts---Bespoke-ELA

Report a problem

Categories & Grades