If you feel bored by TV, why not try a little experiment? All you have to do is turn to a station where nothing is currently being broadcast. What do you see?… That blank screen isn't really blank. Rather it’s full of random-seeming flashes of light, sometimes called snow. Now, what if we told you that you have just discovered evidence of the Big Bang?
It’s true. Around three percent of the little sparkles of light you see on an unused channel are caused by photons left over from the Big Bang, the explosion that started off our entire universe. Here’s how it works.
Created: Oct 10, 2013
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
