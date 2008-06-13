Starter activity, sheet to fill in based on PowerPoint slide. Answers to display on the board at the end of activity.

Free

DownloadSave for later
  • BB_chores.ppt
  • BB_chores_starter_sheet.doc
  • BB_chores_answers.doc

About this resource

Info

Created: Jun 13, 2008

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Other

ppt, 227 KB

BB_chores

Worksheet

doc, 88 KB

BB_chores_starter_sheet

Worksheet

doc, 53 KB

BB_chores_answers

Report a problem

This resource is designed for UK teachers. View US version .

Categories & Grades