The second film of five in the Bill: Green Light to Opening Night series, covers the production of the film. Into Filmâs team of Young Reporters visit the unit base on location to meet the Co-Producer and the First and Second Assistant Directors. They also learn about: â¢ scheduling and shooting films out of sequence, â¢ the hair and makeup and costume production â¢ trailers, the challenges of re-creating Tudor looks and clothing. A resource designed to accompany behind the scenes film has been designed to work across a range of curriculum areas and subjects for students aged 9-13. It comprises of a set of teachersâ notes with activity outlines and worksheets for classroom use and a PowerPoint presentation with embedded clips from the film and the Behind The Scenes film which can be downloaded at www.intofilm.org/bill
