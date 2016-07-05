Bill, Bill, Bill,... Bill Nye the Science Guy!



Kids and teachers alike love Bill Nye. Why? Because he's fun, funny, and teaches great science content at the same time.



I created this set of questions to go along with the Bill Nye Electricity video. The questions include a time stamp to help students find the answer they are looking for. I also included a word bank to help with words that are tricky to spell.



If you appreciate this product, be sure to come back and share the love with a positive review.



Also, don't forget to check out a few of my other Bill Nye video resources



★Bill Nye Earthquakes Video Questions

★Bill Nye Volcanoes Video Questions

★Bill Nye Earth's Crust Video Questions

★Bill Nye Water Cycle Video Questions

★Bill Nye Erosion Video Questions

★Bill Nye Fossils video questions

★Bill Nye Magnetism video questions

★Bill Nye Electricity video questions

★Bill Nye Biodiversity Video Questions

★Bill Nye Animal Locomotion video questions

★Bill Nye Food Web video questions



Enjoy!



-Shane