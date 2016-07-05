Bill, Bill, Bill,... Bill Nye the Science Guy!
Kids and teachers alike love Bill Nye. Why? Because he's fun, funny, and teaches great science content at the same time.
I created this set of questions to go along with the Bill Nye EROSION video. The questions include a time stamp to help students find the answer they are looking for. I also included a word bank to help with words that are tricky to spell.
If you appreciate this product, be sure to come back and share the love with a positive review.
Also, don't forget to check out a few of my other Bill Nye video resources
★Bill Nye Earthquakes Video Questions
★Bill Nye Volcanoes Video Questions
★Bill Nye Earth's Crust Video Questions
★Bill Nye Water Cycle Video Questions
★Bill Nye Erosion Video Questions
★Bill Nye Fossils video questions
★Bill Nye Magnetism video questions
★Bill Nye Electricity video questions
★Bill Nye Biodiversity Video Questions
★Bill Nye Animal Locomotion video questions
★Bill Nye Food Web video questions
Enjoy!
-Shane
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 5, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Get this resource as part of a bundle and save up to 75%
Other resources by this author
Rounding Numbers to Any Place Value Task Cards - w/ self-checking QR codes!
- (0)
- $3.00
Ordering Numbers Sorting Activity - What's the Word style game
- (0)
- $3.00
Area and Perimeter Color Tile Activity w/ Self-checking QR codes
- (0)
- $2.00
Popular paid resources
ALL ABOUT SPRING
- (15)
- $5.63
Bundle – Waves; Electromagnetic Waves (Electromagnetic Spectrum)
- 3 Resources
- $6.34
KS3 Physics - Magnetism, Magnets and Electromagnets Resource Pack, PowerPoint and Worksheets
- (21)
- $4.93
New resources
Planet / Space Table Names
- (1)
- FREE
Topical Science Update - September
- (1)
- FREE
Earth and Space vocabulary bookmark
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Animal Life Cycles Complete Unit Lesson Bundle
- 11 Resources
- $60.15
Animal Life Cycles Complete Unit Lesson Plans
- (0)
- $4.23
Great youtube mass V weight videos
- (0)
- FREE