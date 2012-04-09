Billie Jean guitar chords

Free
If any budding guitarists want to learn the chords for Billie Jean on thei guitarm this shows where they need to put their fingers to make the chords. To go with all the other resources I've made for this topic. Uploaded here as PDF and Publisher versions.
Created: Apr 9, 2012
