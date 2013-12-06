Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 158 times
Professor Bill Adams works on relations between society and nature, particularly on rural development and conservation. Much of his work focuses on Africa.
His work on the history and development of nature conservation, particularly about sustainability, is shaped by a primary interest in the power of social constructions of nature to affect the way the environment is understood, transformed and managed. His most recent book is 'Against Extinction The Story of Conservation&'.
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 158 times
About this resource
Info
Created: Dec 6, 2013
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Other resources by this author
UniversityOfCambridge
The strange new world of Nanoscience
Explore the strange new world of Nanoscience in this video narrated by Stephen Fry. Where and what is nano? How will it shape our future? Nanoscien...
- (1)
- FREE
UniversityOfCambridge
Their Finest Hour - Churchill
Winston Churchill's famous 'Finest Hour' speech of June 1940 was a rallying cry to the people of Britain to prepare themselves for the dark days of...
- (1)
- FREE
UniversityOfCambridge
Less Prison + More Policing = Less Crime
A presentation by Professor Lawrence Sherman, Wolfson Professor of Criminology, Director of the Jerry Lee Centre for Experimental Criminology at th...
- (1)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
NextGenSciGuy
NGSS Aligned: Simulating A United Nations Panel on Trophy Hunting
B. SUGGESTED USES Prior Knowledge: Students do not necessarily require much prior knowledge. However, for students to understand, and communicate, ...
- (0)
- $4.99
BUNDLE
jlimb
Endangered animals and conservation issues
I have bundled together ten resources which focus on endangered animals and conservation issues . Polar bears, sea turtles and albatrosses all face...
- 10 Resources
- $28.17
ebrook_
MODEL ANSWERS for Biology Edexcel Alevel (SNAB), Topic 5 - On the Wild Side
Model answers for all chapters in A-level Biology Topic 5, Edexcel SNAB. Exam-style questions and mark scheme answers simplified into topic/chapter...
- (0)
- $4.93
New resources
Do_It_Kits
River Pollution Unit of Work: Lesson Plans, Practical and Board Game for GCSE or KS3 Science
Hands on lessons with a practical exercise, student worksheets, teacher notes and even a board game to help your class explore water pollution and ...
- (1)
- FREE
BUNDLE
whizzbangbang
300 generic lesson activities and 50 marking time-busters. Make life easy!!
BUNDLE: Create lessons in seconds with this HUGE PowerPoint of animated lesson activities. There are HUNDREDS of templates that you can over-type i...
- 3 Resources
- $8.45
pbrooks89
ESS Topic 5: Soil and Terrestrial Food Production Systems and Societies
IB ESS International Baccalaureate Environmental Systems and Societies Topic 5 Topic 5.1: Introduction to Soil Systems Topic 5.2: Terrestrial food ...
- (8)
- FREE
Updated resources
NextGenSciGuy
NGSS Aligned: Simulating A United Nations Panel on Trophy Hunting
B. SUGGESTED USES Prior Knowledge: Students do not necessarily require much prior knowledge. However, for students to understand, and communicate, ...
- (0)
- $4.99
BUNDLE
jlimb
Endangered animals and conservation issues
I have bundled together ten resources which focus on endangered animals and conservation issues . Polar bears, sea turtles and albatrosses all face...
- 10 Resources
- $28.17
ebrook_
MODEL ANSWERS for Biology Edexcel Alevel (SNAB), Topic 5 - On the Wild Side
Model answers for all chapters in A-level Biology Topic 5, Edexcel SNAB. Exam-style questions and mark scheme answers simplified into topic/chapter...
- (0)
- $4.93