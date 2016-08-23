Biology Tests Bundle:



I have used these exams for both Middle and High School students; all questions are multiple choice and have answer keys. Even though course teachings and materials vary slightly from teacher to teacher, almost all of the questions apply to any course curriculum for the subject of Biology in Middle/ High School



This is a fully editable document, of which there are 33 pages which include the following topics and number of questions:



♦ Scientific method - 12 questions

♦ Cohesion, Adhesion, Capillary Action & Chemistry - 19 Questions

♦ Carbon Compounds & Enzymes - 20 Questions

♦ Microscopes & Cells - 37 questions

♦ Cell Transport - 25 Questions

♦ DNA - 26 Questions

♦ Fossil Record & Evolution - 30 Questions

♦ Classification - 15 Questions