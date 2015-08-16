This product includes 16 task cards practicing and assessing student knowledge of identifying biomes. Some biomes include tundra, deciduous & coniferous forests, desert, salt & freshwater, tropical rain forest, etc. Task cards are visually stimulating with bright colors & awesome graphics to support each question.
Task cards are a great resource to incorporate into your curriculum! They can be used as whole group instruction, warm up/exit ticket questions on the doc cam, small group activity, a science center, a gallery walk, etc. Students love that they are interactive & that they are not just answering questions on a quiz or worksheet. Just print, laminate, cut, and use year after year!
Student record sheet & teacher answer key included!!
