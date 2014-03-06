In this video from the BBC we look at an osprey nest, and all looks calm at first. The male is doing some housekeeping and the female is sitting on the nest. But there's an intruder flying right over the top of the nest.

As soon as he spots it, the male immediately takes off to gain height, while the female stays close to the nest, going into a frenzied display and calling loudly to proclaim her right to the nest.