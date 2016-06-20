The aim of this activity is to get students to sort through a series of key turning points in the history of black people from 1865 to 1970 and assess how far their changed their status and position within US society. It can be used as an introduction or as a plenary exercise.



I've included two resources, a PowerPoint with the aims. objectives, outcomes of the lesson and the living graph templates and a word file that includes two pages of cards that can be cut out for the activity.



I would recommend printing off the living graph templates on A3, but they also work on A4. Please note that I have created two living graphs spanning the periods 1865 - 1940 & 1945 to 1970. This suits they way in which we approach the topic, however you can easily adapt and edit the template as well as the cards to suit your own curriculum.



Please note this resource was originally designed for use in a British school so it is always advisable to run it through a US spell checker :-)



If you would like some other resources on these topics then please check out my revision cards or dingbats on US Civil Rights or my revision booklets.



Theme: Civil Rights in the USA 1865 – 1985

Know: What were the key turning points the US Civil Rights of Black people?

Understand: How did the status and position of black people change?

Evaluate: How far did the status and position of black people change?



What Am I Look For - WILF

Identify & Describe : What were the key turning points in US Black Civil Rights 1865 – 1970?

Explain: Why did the legal and social status and position of black people change?

Analyse: How far did the status and position of black people improve for the better 1865 - 1970?



If you like this resource then why not check out my other resources on this topic in my TES shop. You can also follow 'The History Academy' on Twitter, Google Plus, YouTube and Facebook for the latest updates or even to get in touch and chat about how you have used this resource or to ask questions. We aim to produce cheap and affordable resources for either the price of a good cup of coffee or a happy meal so that you can spend more time doing the things that you want.



Anyway, have fun and stay in touch via social media for the latest updates.



Kind Regards



Roy