Photographs, information, and lesson plans about Blackfoot (Native American, First Nations) traditional shirts and Blackfoot culture
Lesson plans are by Blackfoot teachers about Blackfoot culture, art, and history and are for use in English, History, Art and related subjects. Lesson plans are for different educational levels and focus on Blackfoot winter count, myths, stories.
All downloadable and free!
Created: Sep 2, 2012
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
