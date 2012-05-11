Historical Media text to contrast with modern examples of comics and magazines.
This free downloadable e-book can be read on your computer or e-reader. Mobi files can be read on Kindles, Epub files can be read on other e-book readers, and Zip files can be downloaded and read on your computer.
Courtesy of Project Gutenberg: www.gutenberg.org

Free

DownloadSave for later
  • pg13062.epub
  • pg13062.mobi
  • 13062-h.zip

About this resource

Info

Created: May 11, 2012

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Other

epub, 256 KB

pg13062

Other

mobi, 398 KB

pg13062

Other

zip, 245 KB

13062-h

Report a problem

Categories & Grades