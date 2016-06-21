THIS PRODUCT IS MEANT TO BE USED AFTER STUDENTS HAVE READ THE BOOK.
NOTE: These puzzles are fun but challenging. Teachers may want to insert letter hints before copying, allow extra time, or have students work in pairs.
Each of these QUOTEFALLS contains a quotation from BLOOD ON THE RIVER. Students form individual words of the quotation by transferring letters into the puzzle grid, using a process of elimination. The chapter number and situation are included in the title line.
QUOTEFALLS require students to use their knowledge of the book, along with their knowledge of spelling, phonics, vocabulary, and language! Students love these puzzles!
Perfect filler activity for early test finishers, between lessons, extra credit, or at the end of the day!
Here are my unique products over BLOOD ON THE RIVER! View all of them in my store!
* Bookmarks Plus: BLOOD ON THE RIVER edition—A Handy Little Reading Aid! Helps students keep track of characters and provides definitions for new words—and so much more! Students and teachers alike are delighted with these handy reading aids!
* BLOOD ON THE RIVER: 10 Quotefall Puzzles—Similes from the book! Each quotefall is an example of sentence containing a simile from the story. Students form individual words of the sentence by transferring letters from above the double line of the puzzle grid to squares in the columns directly below. Quotefalls can be challenging, but students love working them—and they’re great spelling workouts!
* BLOOD ON THE RIVER: 10 Word Merge Puzzles—One “Word” Becomes Two! Two-word phrases from the story are blended into one “word.” Students decipher the phrases. Harder than it sounds, but a good spelling workout!
* BLOOD ON THE RIVER: 2 Prereading Vocabulary Crosswords! Use with Bookmarks Plus and the Blood on the River Synonym/Antonym Crossword to reinforce meaning! Helps prepare students for reading the book!
* BLOOD ON THE RIVER: Synonym/Antonym Vocabulary Crossword— A unique crossword! Use with Bookmarks Plus and the two prereading crosswords to reinforce meaning!
Word~Wise Language Arts Resources
—100s of unique products over the books you teach!
Fun Teaching~Fun Learning!
About this resource
Info
Created: Jun 21, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
The Secret Garden edition of Bookmarks Plus: Fun Freebie and a Handy Little Reading Aid!
- (0)
- $2.00
The Hobbit edition of Bookmarks Plus: Fun Freebie and a Handy Little Reading Aid!
- (0)
- $2.00
Woods Runner edition of Bookmarks Plus: Fun Freebie and a Handy Little Reading Aid!
- (0)
- $2.00
Popular paid resources
Library Challenge Cards
- (29)
- $1.41
An Introduction to Dystopian Literature
- (36)
- $7.04
AQA GCSE English Language Paper 1
- (21)
- $8.45
New resources
Great Expectations: Pip and Estella!
- (1)
- $4.23
Great Expectations: Abel Magwitch and 19th Century Justice!
- (1)
- $4.23
Full unit plan: Stories of Ourselves (Cambridge IGCSE)
- (1)
- $7.04
Updated resources
The Sign of Four - Chapter Four
- (0)
- $4.23
William Shakespeare Bundle
- 9 Resources
- $39.44
Theseus and the Minotaur set of 4 English descriptive worksheets for LA/MA KS2.
- (0)
- $4.23