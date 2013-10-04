Did you ever wonder why newborn babies have blue eyes? Or how human beings get the various eye colours we have? What pigment in our bodies gives us green or grey or brown eyes?

The colour of our eyes comes from melanin, the pigment that also colours our hair and skin. At birth, a baby’s body isn't finished producing this pigment yet. Over the first year of life, as our eyes develop and our bodies produce more melanin, our irises gradually change from baby blue to their permanent colour.