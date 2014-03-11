In this video from the BBC we look at a vast array of woodland wildflowers, one of the iconic views of spring. In mid-May in the Forest of Dean there is a fabulous carpet of bluebells and wild garlic. A few days ago the air was full of the scent of bluebells, but now the wild garlic has come into its own and totally overpowered it.

It takes a bluebell about five years to store up enough energy in its bulb to produce a flower spike. Janet Sumner finds a flower with no bulb - it's been dug up and eaten by a wild boar.