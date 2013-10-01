Have you heard about the human corpses found in European peat bogs?

They date back to the Iron Age, over twenty five hundred years ago. They remained in such good condition because they were pickled.

Even though bog acid dissolves bone and teeth calcium, it preserves proteins, fats and other components, leaving intact skin, hair and soft body parts. As a matter of fact, scientists have recovered stomach contents and identified their last meals. They have even taken fingerprints.