This tantalizing introduction to the contemporary Burmese poetry scene offers a rare (for Westerners) glimpse into the country’s intellectual life. Here are the details from Vimeo:

Images: Craig Ritchie. Animations: Brett Biedscheid/State of State. Animations Commissioned by English Pen.

Images of Burmese poets taken in their writing spaces in Yangon, Burma during 2011/2012. Poem excerpts from the anthology of Burmese Poetry, ‘Bones Will Crow’, by Arc Publications, 2012.

Read more at MovingPoems.com by visiting the link beneath the video.