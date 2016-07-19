Book Report Sheet / Graphic Organizer: Looking for a simple book report or book review solution? Grab this worksheet for a fun way for the kids to write and draw what they think about their most recent book or story!



Keep it Short...and Fun!

While more in-depth book reviews are fun, sometimes you need just a quick check in about a recent read. Have students take a few moments to reflect on their books in a fun way!

....Or perhaps you’re compiling all the student-read books during the year. (Just slip these into clear binder sleeves for a great resource for students who are looking for their next good book!)

....Or maybe even you’re looking to give students a few extra credit points by logging what they read with this short and fun response.

...OR (!) your students need a quick guide to fill out before doing a book talk.



The options are endless...use these in one or many ways in your classroom to encourage reading and responding!



You'll get PDFs of:

- Outline version (great for coloring!)

- Black-fill version (for a bolder look without coloring)

- Example completed sheet for student and/or teacher reference

…Psst! See the product thumbnails for a peek at each of these!



Enjoy this activity? Please leave a review—I'd love to know how you used it in your classroom!



Have fun!

– Glue & Ink

glueandink.com



COPYRIGHT:

Product is for personal use only and is not to be redistributed. This means that you are free to use this product personal use—in the classroom (or at home!) but not for commercial use. The products and/or its parts may not be used in the creation of products to be sold of given away for free. Thank you for respecting Glue & Ink's work! Enjoy!