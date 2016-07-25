$85.50
Border Clip Art - Hand Drawn Page Border Clip Art. This hand-drawn page border clip art comes with ready-to-use PNG images in both COLOR & BLACK and WHITE. SAVE WITH THIS MEGA BUNDLE!
This Mega Bundle contains 558 high-quality COLOR & BLACK and WHITE Page Border Clip Art images. Images saved at 300dpi in PNG files.
TERMS OF USE:
Personal and limited commercial use. Copyright remains with Little Tots Learning.
This is intended for use by one teacher in one classroom. It is not to be redistributed to an entire school or district. It may not be redistributed or sold online.
If you are interested in business or personal clip art, please contact me at littletotslearning1160@gmail.com.
Enjoy!
Thanks for taking the time to stop by my store!
Ms. Blajic
Little Tots Learning
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 25, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Categories & Grades
- Art and design / Art forms and skills
- Design, engineering and technology / General design considerations
- Design, engineering and technology / Graphic and product design
- Expressive arts and design / Color and pattern
- Whole school / Classroom templates
