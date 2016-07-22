$10.80
Border Frames Clip Art - Hand Drawn Border Frames Clip Art. Here's a set of ORIGINAL border frames that I created for you to incorporate in your classroom or other resources.
This Border Frames PACK contains 65 high-quality COLOR clip art images in individual files. Images saved at 300dpi in PNG files.
TERMS OF USE:
Personal or commercial use. Copyright remains with Little Tots Learning.
This is intended for use by one teacher in one classroom. It is not to be redistributed to an entire school or district. It may not be redistributed or sold online.
If you are interested in business or personal clip art, please contact me at littletotslearning1160@gmail.com.
Enjoy!
Thanks for taking the time to stop by my store!
Ms. Blajic
Little Tots Learning
